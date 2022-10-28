Ex-NACCIMA Boss: Agric, ceramics can create 15m jobs

A former United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Representative in Nigeria on Agric Exports and Trade, Dr. John Isemede, has stated that agriculture and ceramic products can create 10 million and five million jobs respectively if abnormalities and gaps in infrastructure, linkages and investments are solved systematically. Isemede, who is also a former Director-General of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), explained that with universities on capacity building, research centres, commercial farms, infrastructure, linkages and investments along the chain with all stakeholders, creating of 10 million jobs per year in a nation of over 200 million should not be a herculean task for government of Nigeria. According to him, agriculture has the potential to solve the country’s lingering unemployment crisis with ease but the challenges around the sector needed to be resolved to achieve this laudable feat. In addition, the former UNIDO expert added ceramic ties, additives, natural stones, brick materials, sanitary ,table wares resin, glass, wood etc for the domestic and export, saying these can also provide five to10 million jobs in the construction sector. He, however, advised that it’s time to scale up inclusion of be-tween 20 per cent and 50 per cent cassava starch in bread production in the country to boost value chain in agric sector. Isemede stated: “I think that we can recall when Mr President gave us a target few years on how we as a nation can collectively create 10 million jobs per year. “After two years, we cannot see one out of the 774 LGAs, States, MDAs or the OPS with a plan or the usual way, drawing board. The picture is just debts, currency devaluation, borrowings from others, mass imports and no real export activities on a large scale to create the jobs.” “Please, if we have a bus chain, universities on capacity building, research centres, commercial farms, infrastructure, linkages and investments along the chain with all stakeholders and the Diaspora what is 10 million jobs per year to a nation of over 200 million? “We can create 10 million jobs from agriculture alone and ceramic products about five million jobs, but how are we going to do that with the gaps? The question is where are we on job creation as a nation without target set for the universities, MDAs, CEOs and the OPS, where we run against one another in circles and as competitors?” Speaking further, the former NACCIMA DG added: “Our assignment today is on solid minerals where the world is talking on ceramic products but ours is borrowing spree. My take after our meeting. “None from the developed world is talking of raw materials but on greenfield projects. The question is, is Nigeria now a greenfield or virgin land at 62? Where we just think of imports, why are we looking up to the USA that has no single cocoa tree to develop our value chain, Spain on cassava, Italy on solid minerals, Vietnam on cashew nuts and shea from France. “The bottom line that I would like to share and ask for answers; What is globalisation and where are we with our 55 minerals? What can we see? We have or can we produce enough ceramic ties, additives, natural stones, brick materials, sanitary, table wares resin, glass, wood etc for the domestic and export. “The sector can provide five to 10 million jobs in the construction sector but where are we? Are we just into imports, or just trading in Nigeria as buyers are on quantity, quantity, standards and price to pay for our labour? Are we developing capacity at home? What of our trade policy? What of the exit points and shipping plans to manage in and out flows of goods? What of Labs? What of the Diaspora if we are looking at 10m jobs? What of the Home remittances from Nigerians working abroad to create jobs at home? Where is our industrial plans and who will process the raw materials and supply inputs and Where is the export controls system to check rejections? Construction can create 5 jobs across Nigeria,” Isemede asked.

