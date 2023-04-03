Ex-NAF spokesperson Maigida Dies

The former Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida,

died on Sunday in Abuja.

Maigida assumed office as DOPRI on January 6, 2023,

Maigida was also a former Aide-de-Camp to former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep.

Former DOPRI, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu (rtd), disclosed the news of Maigida’s death on his Facebook page, saying, “I join the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and men and DOPRI personnel to mourn the death of Air Commodore Wap Maigida. A dependable subordinate to his superiors and a compassionate superior to his subordinates.”

Being a member of the 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maigida was commissioned into the NAF in 1995.

The senior officer holds a Master of Science Degree in Security and Strategic Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History both from NDA. He equally obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations and Advertisement from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

Notable among the military courses attended by Air Cdre Maigida include National Defence Course at the National Defence College Nigeria and the Air War Course at Air Force War College in Makurdi, Benue State. He attended the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna and the Senior Staff Course at the Air Force Command College in Beijing, China.

Maigida also attended the International Public Affairs Officers course at the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre in Sweden, Civil-Military Relations/Cooperation Course at Indonesian National Defence Forces Peacekeeping Centre, Indonesia and the Deputy Spokesman Course at the Joint Information Activities Group, Royal Air Force Base, Halton, United Kingdom.

Prior to his recent appointment, Maigida was Commander, 551 NAF Station, Jos.

The senior officer served as Acting Director and Deputy Director, Defence Information at Defence Headquarters, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information and Deputy Director Civil-Military Relations both at HQ NAF.

Like this: Like Loading...