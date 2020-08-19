Ex-NAN MD, Maida, buried in Abuja

Former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Malam Wada Maida, was buried yesterday in line with Islamic rites. The burial took place at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja. Maida, who was also the chairman, Board of Directors, Peoples Media, publishers of Peoples Daily Newspaper, died in Abuja on Monday night. The elder statesman, who served as the Chief Press Secretary to President Muhammadu Buhari when he became military Head of State in December 1983, was until his death, the chairman, Board of Directors of the NAN, a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and also a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.

His burial was attended by notable Nigerian leaders, including Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika; Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu; Senator Kabir Barkiya (Katsina Central); and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu. Others are a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Yayale Ahmed; presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu; a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Aliyu Modibbo and Chairman, Board of Directors of Media Trust Limited, Malam Kabiru Yusuf. Masari said Maida’s death was a personal loss to him and the great people of Katsina State. The governor said the deceased was a patriotic citizen of the country who dedicated the whole of his life in the service of the country. He said: “When we lose somebody in Islam, we say from Allah we all come and to Him we shall return.”

Like this: Like Loading...