Ex-NBTE boss laments low enrolment of students into polytechnics

Former Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Dr. Muhammad Nuru Yakubu, has called for the reversal of the current enrolment quota into tertiary institutions which according to him gives undue advantage to universities over polytechnics. He also advocated for a policy that would ensure an increase in the number of students admitted into polytechnics and technical colleges, saying that this will reduce admission pressure on universities. Yakubu made the call in a lecture delivered at the second Raheem Adisa Oloyo Annual Public Lecture, held at the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State. The lecture was held in honour of Dr. Raheem Adisa Oloyo, a former Rector of the institution.

Yakubu in his lecture titled: “Re-Engineering Polytechnic Education in Nigeria to Achieve A Paradigm Shift in Nigeria’s Development Agenda,” insisted that Nigeria cannot attain economic development with the abysmal quota of enrolment of students into polytechnics and technical colleges in the country. Yakubu argued that without a sound Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in place, the “economic future of Nigeria is doomed.”

 

