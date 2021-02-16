News

Ex-NDDC director: Nigeria’ll collapse, unless…

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Comment(0)

A former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Anietie Usen has stressed the need to restructure Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is susceptible to disintegration unless the country was restructured.

 

Usen, who disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, while fielding questions from newsmen, explained that Nigerians must understand that a diverse country such as Nigeria should not operate a Unitary System of government where everything must be regulated from the government at the centre.

 

He expressed sadness that since the country deviated from true federalism the whole system has continued to go from bad to worse in all fronts, even as he pointed out that the colonial masters understood that Parliamentary System of government was the best for a country as Nigeria because of its flexibility, unlike the Presidential System of government that is so rigid, terrible and expensive.

 

He said: “Every good Nigerian is concerned about the state of our country today. I am also very concerned about the situation in our country. We are moving backwards instead of forward. When we were running a true federation, each region was managing itself well and it is called competitive communalism.

 

“And because of that competition we were doing well collectively as a country. So, our country has gone so badly backward, and it is so frightening for most of us. And the major solution to Nigeria’s problem is true federalism. And we must restructure Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC govs to create a template on child nutrition

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to create a unified template for the promotion of maternal and child nutrition in their states. They also resolved to design a special communication strategy to raise public awareness on malnutrition and its consequences in APC-controlled states. The decisions of the governors were contained in a […]
News

US election: ‘Each ballot must be counted’, says Biden as he edges closer to White House

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has declared that “each ballot must be counted” in the US presidential election, pushing back against Donald Trump’s call for counting to stop in some states. The Democratic candidate said he still feels “very good about where we stand” and that he has “no doubt” he will be declared the winner. It […]
News

Group holds grand rally in support of Buhari’s administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…vows to defend Nigeria’s democracy Some well-meaning Nigerians, under the aegis of National Rebirth Movement (NRM), on Tuesday, held a ‘grand rally’ at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.  The group also pledged to defend the country’s unity amidst destabilisation attempts by “agents of darkness, coup plotters and foreign elements”. In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica