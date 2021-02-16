Ex-NDDC director: Nigeria’ll collapse, unless…

A former Deputy Director and Head Corporate Affairs of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Anietie Usen has stressed the need to restructure Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is susceptible to disintegration unless the country was restructured.

Usen, who disclosed this yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, while fielding questions from newsmen, explained that Nigerians must understand that a diverse country such as Nigeria should not operate a Unitary System of government where everything must be regulated from the government at the centre.

He expressed sadness that since the country deviated from true federalism the whole system has continued to go from bad to worse in all fronts, even as he pointed out that the colonial masters understood that Parliamentary System of government was the best for a country as Nigeria because of its flexibility, unlike the Presidential System of government that is so rigid, terrible and expensive.

He said: “Every good Nigerian is concerned about the state of our country today. I am also very concerned about the situation in our country. We are moving backwards instead of forward. When we were running a true federation, each region was managing itself well and it is called competitive communalism.

“And because of that competition we were doing well collectively as a country. So, our country has gone so badly backward, and it is so frightening for most of us. And the major solution to Nigeria’s problem is true federalism. And we must restructure Nigeria.

