Ex-NIA boss: How we battled unfavourable tax law

BURDEN

Insurance companies experienced excruciating financial burden under the repealed law

ollowing his successful tenure at the Nigerian Insurers Association, the immediate past Chairman, Mr. Tope Smart, has revealed the battle the association went through in ensuring that the unfavourable tax law, which held the insurance sector down for long was amended.

Smart, who spoke briefly on his tenure as the association chairman, said the association pursued the process until the Federal Government yielded to the amendment.

The various amendments brought about by the provisions of the Finance Bill 2020 lifted a huge tax burden off the insurance companies where they endured years of excruciating tax burden under CITA 2007, which did not place insurance companies at a level playing field with companies in other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Specifically, Sections 5 and 6 of the Finance Bill 2020 repealed the punitive and outdated provisions of Section 16 of the Companies Income Tax Act on the taxation of insurance companies, thus resolving significantly tax issues identified on insurance industry taxation.

According to Smart, “We pursued with renewed vigor, the tax law, which was unfavourable to the insurance industry. We escalated the issue up to the National Assembly and thank God, the tax law has finally been amended through the 2020 Finance Bill.”

Speaking on the failure of the Tier based capital introduced by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), he said it was no doubt a very good model, but failed because of the way the model was implemented.

He disclosed that he considered the initiative as a very good model that would have enabled operators play according to their different capacities.

According to him, “also, the model is aspirational in nature. The fact that you are a Tier 2 company today does not preclude you from aspiring to be a Tier 1 company, which can be achieved if you bring in additional capital. Unfortunately, we can’t go back to it as NAICOM has moved from there to minimum paid up capital.”

Smart, who is also the Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc, while commending the steps taken so far by the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, advised the regulator to prioritise market development during his tenure, stressing that he should come up with strategies to develop the market in order to ensure increased market penetration and contributions to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He also called on the insurance commissioner to focus on confidence building in the minds of the insuring public. Insurance companies must meet their obligations as and when due. Once this is done, members of the public will be motivated towards embracing insurance, he posited.

“Rules should be designed and companies who fail to play by the rules should be sanctioned. Also, focus should be on digital technology. Technological advancement at NAICOM and also at the level of operators should be a front burner issue for the Commission,” he added.

Speaking further, he said with all sense of modesty, the insurance industry had achieved a lot in the last two years.

While highlighting them, he said: “For me, the greatest achievement is the recognition of the insurance sector by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is the first time in the history of the insurance industry in Nigeria that our sector will get the attention and commendation of the number one citizen of Nigeria. This is a big deal and we are building on this so that the insurance industry can take its proper place in the configuration of the country. This is not a mean feat when you look at how the sector has been bastardised in the past. Apart from this, other achievements are our intervention with respect to Covid-19 that came in two parts.

“We arranged a life insurance cover for up to 5,000 health and frontline workers all over the federation. We collaborated with other stake holders in the industry and donated the sum of N500 million to the federal government to further contain the spread of the virus.

“We worked tirelessly, towards the construction of NIA building and it has reached an advanced stage. On recapitalisation, we are in full support of the exercise and we embarked on various engagements with critical stakeholders such as NAICOM and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). We used the opportunity of our engagement with NSE to solicit the support of capital market operators for our members.”

