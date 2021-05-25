Sports

Ex-Nigerian footballer survives rocket hit in Israel

Former Nigeria U-23 striker Ibezito Ogbonna says he is lucky to be alive after his apartment in the Israeli city of Ashdod was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza last week.
The 38-year-old, who won the Israeli Cup with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2006 and 2007, was at home with his wife and two young daughters when the building suffered a direct hit.
“I am extremely lucky to be alive after this rocket was fired and it’s third time lucky for me after being involved in a car crash and a horrible robbery incident in Nigeria,” Ogbonna told BBC Sport Africa.
“On this day I was having breakfast and I heard the wailing siren. Normally, we’d run to the shelter because every house has its own shelter. I felt it’s the normal warning, but within seconds it turned out to be an unlucky day for me.
“I heard the loud bang of the rocket and felt the immediate impact, I was thrown into the air and it took me from my dinning room to my living room.
“I could see glasses and other objects flying around me. I hit the ground, I stood up to look around for my family. They were very lucky too, my wife had taken cover with my daughters, I think one of the doors landed on her.

 

“The whole building was gone. We are talking about a four-storey building with about 30 people. The security doors between my kitchen and living room ripped out and everything totally wrecked.

“Cars were smashed and it was then I realised I had a cut and my knee was hurting badly before the paramedics took me in an ambulance to the hospital.

