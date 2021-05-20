Ex-NLC chair: Makinde pays N30,500 as minimum wage in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday said he was paying N30,500 as minimum wage for the more than 101,000 workers on its payroll in the state. The governor, who was represented by a former state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state and the current Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Bayo Titilola-Sodo, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen at the state secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mokola, Ibadan, the state capital. Noting that when compared with five other states in the South-West, the administration of Governor Makinde was second to Lagos State in the payment of the minimum wage.

Titilola-Sodo described Governor Makinde as the most workerfriendly governor when compared with previous administrations in the state. He further hinted that the state government had paid over N13 billion as gratuities for retired workers in the state. The special adviser explained that the state had never had it so good when the issue of minimum wage would be arranged noiselessly without any rancour with the state government. “As a worker-friendly governor, Engr Makinde pays minimum wage for the workers in the state. I have never seen a government which arranged the issue of minimum wage without any noise.

Like this: Like Loading...