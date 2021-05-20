News

Ex-NLC chair: Makinde pays N30,500 as minimum wage in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday said he was paying N30,500 as minimum wage for the more than 101,000 workers on its payroll in the state. The governor, who was represented by a former state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state and the current Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Bayo Titilola-Sodo, made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen at the state secretariat of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Mokola, Ibadan, the state capital. Noting that when compared with five other states in the South-West, the administration of Governor Makinde was second to Lagos State in the payment of the minimum wage.

Titilola-Sodo described Governor Makinde as the most workerfriendly governor when compared with previous administrations in the state. He further hinted that the state government had paid over N13 billion as gratuities for retired workers in the state. The special adviser explained that the state had never had it so good when the issue of minimum wage would be arranged noiselessly without any rancour with the state government. “As a worker-friendly governor, Engr Makinde pays minimum wage for the workers in the state. I have never seen a government which arranged the issue of minimum wage without any noise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Archbishop Margaret Idahosa donates classrooms to primary school in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The presiding Archbishop of Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, has donated six blocks of classrooms to Olinlin Primary School, Uzea in Esan North East local government Area of Edo State in honour of her late husband, Archbishop Benson Idahosa who was once a pupil of the school. Olinlin Primary School, Uzea was […]
News

Abia: Ummunneochi LGA election put on hold

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ummunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State election scheduled for yesterday has been put on hold. According to a statement by the Electoral Officer, Mr. Ezeakolam Ekechukwu, the sensitive and non-sen- sitive materials have been deposited at the Nkwoagu Police Station. The statement reads: “Please be informed that due largely to complaint registered by […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N30.2bn for Kano, Lagos roads

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays $2m subscription for W’African Power Pool The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N22.2 billion for the reconstruction of Apapa-Oworonsoki-Ojota Phase Section Two under Infrastructural Tax Credit Scheme. The Council also approved N8 billion augmentation for the award of contract for the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road about 560 kilometres). This was disclosed by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica