Ex-NLC scribe laments non-payment of pension

A former Secretary General of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Peter Ozo Eson, has called on the Federal Government to mandate the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to pay his withheld pension and that of other Nigerians in the same condition.

 

Ozo-Eson, who made the appeal in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen, said: “Withholding the monthly pension of retirees for months and now, even years, is capable of rushing them to untimely death, particularly since some of them depend exclusively on such payments for their daily up-keep and purchase of medications which sustain them.

“In any case, given the sad history of the abuse and looting of pension funds in Nigeria, one must wonder who is benefiting from the backlog of withheld funds.” According to him, a timely searchlight needs to be beamed on the Directorate before the situation gets out of hand.

”I have decided to issue this Press Statement, on the basis of my personal experience, because I am convinced that my situation is not unique to me. I am convinced that there are hundreds, if not thousands, of retirees going through similar unsavory treatment by PTAD.

“While I am taking personal steps to seek redress, I am convinced that as a public institution, PTAD needs to be held accountable,” he added. The former general secretary narrated his ordeal as, saying ”I am a retiree, who draws monthly pension under the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

I voluntarily retired from the services of the University of Jos on May 3rd, 2001 at the rank of an Associate Professor. “After the due process of documentation, I was placed on the monthly pension payroll. Years later, on invitation, I went to Jos physically for a verification exercise.

 

