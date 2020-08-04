Ex-NNPC GMD, Dawha, dies

Former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Joseph Dawha, is dead. Dawha is the second former GMD of the corporation to die in the last five months. Dawha replaced Andrew Yakubu as GMD in 2014.

The NNPC GMD, Mallam Mele Kyari, who announced Dawha’s death in his Twitter handle, extolled the virtues of the late NNPC boss. He said: “The NNPC family regrets to announce the passing away of Dr. Joseph Thalama Dawha, GMD NNPC 2014-2015 after a brief illness.

“We remember his astute leadership and immense contributions to the progress of the corporation. It’s a great loss to us, the nation and the family.”

