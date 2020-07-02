News

Ex-NTA director targets N25m returns in snail farming

A snail farmer and retired Deputy Director, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Mr. Peter Ngbeken, has described snail farming as one of the most lucrative agro-businesses any business conscious individual could invest money in.

Ngbeken, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), P.J Agro Farms Limited, Edo State, said government at all levels could mitigate the increasing unemployment index in the country by encouraging youths to embrace snail farming, which he further described as money spinner and easy to cultivate.

He said: “When it was obvious I would soon retire from my job, I began to think about what to do upon my eventual retirement. Prior to retirement, I had been telling my family that as soon as I retired, I would go back home and see what I could do that was unique and would impact positively on the socio-economic status of my community-Igbanke.

“As the thought occupied my mind, one day, perhaps by divine inspiration, I decided that I should go into snail farming and today, the rest is history. We now have over 150,000 snails. There is a ready market for the product. At present, we target both local and international markets.

With the over 150,000 stocks, which we currently have, in the next 12 months when they must have attained maturity, we should have in excess of N25 million returns. Honestly, I won’t say that I am regretting, but I must tell you that if I knew what I know now about entrepreneurship, I would have long resigned my appointment with the NTA for business.”

