Ex-NUJ chair seeks concession for post-UTME candidates from flood-ravaged areas

Ex-Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Imo State Council Chairman, Ben Osuagwu, has sought concessions for post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates in flood-ravaged areas.

According to him, the situation has made movement difficult for people in such places.

Osuagwu urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to prevail on the schools to make provisions for post-UTME candidates from flood-ravaged states to take their examinations at a later date.

Osuagwu’s appeal followed reports of flooding of the roads in the affected states and communities to the point that most people can hardly leave their homes. The chairman said candidates from most of the affected areas in the North West, South South, North Central and parts of the South East, would find it difficult to take the examination because it is almost impossible for them to travel from their communities to their centres.

According to him, the floods have trapped most people living in such areas, with many displaced from their homes and currently living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, especially those from Bayelsa, Delta, Kogi, Kano, Ohaji-Egbema and Oguta in Imo State.

The flooding, he said, has led to the closure of schools in the areas. He called on the authorities to listen to the parents of the candidates from the affected states who have also appealed to the universities to make concessional provisions to accommodate their children when the flooding recedes.

He said: “It will be gross insensitivity on the part of the authorities to ignore the ugly situation faced by these candidates, as failure to take their plight into consideration will amount to disenfranchisement and an unfair assault on their career ambitions; all for no fault of theirs.”

