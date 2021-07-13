Ex-NULGE chair, other killed in Delta

Armed men yesterday shot dead a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Oshimili South local Government Area of Delta State, identified simply as Sanchino, in Asaba.

A few minutes later, another victim, whose identity could not be ascertained at press time, was also shot dead at a street adjacent to Stephen Keshi Stadium.

The gunmen trailed Sanchino about 7am to Camp 74 area of Asaba and opened fire on him. Sanchino’s wife, who was by his side in his car, was also shot but she did not die. A witness said the deceased and his wife were returning from the school where they went to drop their children.

“He was a revenue officer in the local government here in Asaba. He and his wife were returning when the gunmen shot at them around Camp 74 area of Asaba. “The man died on the spot while his wife was rushed to a hospital.

She is receiving treatment now,” the witness said. A resident said the cult clashes and reprisals in Asaba in the past two weeks had assumed an alarming rate. “There have been a lot of killings among the cult groups.

One was buried on Saturday; today they killed another person,” the resident said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, said Sanchino’s wife survived the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...