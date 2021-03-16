Ex-Ogun commissioner, John Odubela, dies at 56

Akeem Nafiu

A former Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology in Ogun State, John Olusegun Odubela (SAN), is dead.

He died on Monday evening at the age of 56 years after a brief illness. Until his death, the silk was the Managing Partner, Rikey Tarfa and Co.

He was appointed a Commissioner in Ogun State by the Ibikunle Amosun’s administration in 2011.

The deceased graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, in 1989. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990 and obtained a Masters of Law degree from the University of Lagos, in 1995.

He is a member of the International Bar Association and Nigerian Bar Association.

