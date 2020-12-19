Ex-Ogun commissioner, Philips, dies at 79

The Phillips Family of Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, has announced the transition to glory of Professor Adedotun Oluwole Phillips, which occurred on December 13, in his country home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, at the age of 79 years. A statement issued by Oluwole Phillips for the family, said the late Philips, who was an economist and an accomplished academician, served in various capacities in the University of Ibadan (UI), including as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Chairman Committee of Deans. He served the nation meritoriously as Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State, President of the Nigerian Economics Society, Chairman of the Nigerian Tax Reform Committee, Chairman Nigerian Industrial Development Bank and Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, amongst other key roles. The statement added that a condolence register is open on the following link Adedotun O Phillips memorial page, while funeral announcements will be made in due course.
Related Articles
Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors
Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID- 19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GSI: Banks recover N50.32m bad loans in 9 days
Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country recovered about N50.32 million bad loans from debtors in the first nine days of the implementation of the Global Standing Instruction (GSI) policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. CBN’s Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr. Kevin Amugo, disclosed this yesterday at the third […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti govt, UNOPS to invest $2bn to build 50,000 homes
Ekiti State Government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) yesterday signed an agreement to build at least 50,000 affordable homes in the state over the next 10 years. Under $2 billion deal, the agreement will see Ekiti State join one of the largest affordable housing initiatives in the world. All the homes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)