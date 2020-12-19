News

Ex-Ogun commissioner, Philips, dies at 79

The Phillips Family of Ijebu- Ode, Ogun State, has announced the transition to glory of Professor Adedotun Oluwole Phillips, which occurred on December 13, in his country home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, at the age of 79 years. A statement issued by Oluwole Phillips for the family, said the late Philips, who was an economist and an accomplished academician, served in various capacities in the University of Ibadan (UI), including as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Chairman Committee of Deans. He served the nation meritoriously as Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State, President of the Nigerian Economics Society, Chairman of the Nigerian Tax Reform Committee, Chairman Nigerian Industrial Development Bank and Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, amongst other key roles. The statement added that a condolence register is open on the following link Adedotun O Phillips memorial page, while funeral announcements will be made in due course.

