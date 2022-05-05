News

Ex-Ogun gov’s aide, Abidemi Rufai, pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A 45-year-old resident of Lekki in Lagos, Mr Abidemi Rufai, on Tuesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the United States, authorities have said, Rufai, who has been in custody since he was apprehended at New York’s JFK airport in May 2021, was the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, at the time of his arrest.

Days after the report of his arrest emerged, Governor Abiodun suspended Rufai from office to answer for the charges against him. About a year later, Rufai pleaded guilty to using stolen identities to claim hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits during his arraignment at the U.S. District Court in Tacoma, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. According to the plea agreement, since 2017, Rufai unlawfully obtained the personal identifying information of more than 20,000 Americans to submit more than $2 million in claims for federally funded benefits under a variety .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

lai Mohammed)
News

Lai Muhammed: Secessionist agitation fuelled by insecurity

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…as el-Rufai accuses judiciary of favouring criminals rather than innocent citizens The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday in Kaduna, disclosed that the prevailing insecurity across the country occasioned by banditry and Boko Haram insurgency was responsible for some section of the country agitating for a breakaway. In his remarks at a […]
News Top Stories

Govs with 2023 interest using EFCC to discredit Bello – Kogi govt

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Kogi State government has described as “mischievous, false and politically motivated”, a statement credited to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that it has returned N19.3 billion bailout funds allegedly “hidden” by the state to the Central Bank of Nigeria.   The north-central state government also gave the EFCC 48 hours ultimatum to […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s power contract sanctity queried

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…as NBET’s debt to Egbin hits N388bn   The debt, which the Nigeria Electricity market is owing biggest power plant in sub-Sahara Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has hit N388 billion. Board member, Egbin Power, Mr. Kola Adesina, who declared this when the Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation paid a facility visit to the plant […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica