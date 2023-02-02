Ex-Ondo deputy gov tackles govt over land

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Agboola Ajayi, is locked in a battle with the Ondo State Government over the takeover of some plots of land in the southern part of the state. Ajayi berated the state government for the alleged forceful and unjustified takeover of the people’s farmland, particularly in Okitipupa and Odigbo local government areas. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Ondo South senatorial poll said the majority of the people in the state are farmers whose means of livelihood largely depend on access to arable land for crop plantation. He lamented the state government’s policy of forceful land acquisition camouflaged as a foreign investment. He condemned the Rotimi Akeredolu administration for allegedly forcefully acquiring people’s farmland for personal gains. Ajayi urged the people to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of government. He said: “ The APC has brought economic woes, insecurity, and untold hardship upon the people.”
