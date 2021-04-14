Metro & Crime

Ex-Ondo, Oyo Milad, Usman, is dead

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi govt. mourns

Former Military Administrator of Ondo and Oyo states, Col. Ahmed Usman is dead.
The ex military govenor, died Tuesday night in Jos, Plateau State.
It was learnt that preparations are on going to bring his body back to his hometown in Okura in Kogi State.
Ahmed Usman was born in 1951. After joining the army, postings included Second in Command, 192 Battalion, Abak and 141 Battalion, Kano (1983–1985), United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon(1985–1986) and Battalion Commander G Amphibious, Elele Port Hartcourt (1990–1991).
Usman was appointed governor of Ondo State in September 1994. While governor of Ondo State, Usman installed Oba Adeleye Orisagbemi as the Attah of Ayede Ekiti.
On June 17 1996, Usman threatened to dismiss any Ondo State judge who granted bail to secret cult suspects.
In 1998, a former Managing Director of a subsidiary of the Odu’a Group alleged that he had given bribes to Usman while he was administrator of Ondo State.
Meanwhile, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has mourned the demise of the 70-year-old Igala icon.

