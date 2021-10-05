Ex-Osun CJ, Justice Ojo, passes at 74

A former Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice George Olaniyi Ojo has died at the age of 74. Justice Ojo was born on November 8, 1947 into the Esorun Compound, Igbajo in Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State.

He attended St. Stephen’s Primary School, Inalende Ibadan and later proceeded to the Oyo State Oranmiyan Memorial College, Ile- Ife, between 1961 and 1964, before proceeding to Oke Ibadan High School and later The Polytechnic, Ibadan between 1972 and 1974. In 1974, he was admitted to study Law at the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University where he obtained his LLB degree in 1978.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1979 after passing his bar exams at the Nigerian Law School, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Upon completion of the mandatory National Youth Service with the Ogun State Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigerian Police Force in Abeokuta, he proceeded to start his Legal career at the Law Chambers of Akintoba Aderemi & Co in Ibadan, Oyo State, cutting his legal teeth under Mr P.O Aderemi as he then was, (Late Justice P.O. Aderemi (JSC.).

He later established G.O. Ojo & Co, (God First House), Sango in Ibadan. As a legal practitioner, he was deeply involved in the Nigerian Bar Association activities. Between 1987 – 1990, he served as the Assistant General and General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch. He received a special award as “BAR MAN” of the year in 1996, presented by the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch.

On August 20, 1996, at the age of 49, he was appointed a Judge of the High Court of Osun State Judiciary and on March 20, 2008, he was appointed as the President of the Osun State Customary Court of Appeal, achieving a milestone as the First Judge to hold that post in the whole of the South-West geo-political zone of Nigeria. Subsequently, on July 23, 2010, he was sworn in as the substantive Chief Judge of Osun State.

Thus, becoming the first Judge in the country to have headed both the Customary Court of Appeal and the High Court of a state at different times.

As the Chief Judge, his Lordship recorded tremendous milestones that remain a great legacy on the body and staff of the Judiciary in the state, silently revolutionising the Judiciary through different initiatives relating to staff welfare, training, and administration of Justice.

His Lordship, in his commitment to human capacity development and growth, founded Geo Schools and remained in active capacity as a proprietor. His Lordship is the Honorary Legal Adviser to Samuel Fadeji Memorial Baptist Church, Aromolaran Area Ibadan and as well the Patron of the Youth society of the church.

Till his passing, he led the Association of Retired Judges of Osun State as Chairman. He is survived by his wife and children.

