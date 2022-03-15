Education

Ex-Osun deputy gov tackles govts on rising out-of-school children figure

The former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Mrs. Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, has raised the alarm that the rising figure of out-of-schoolchildren in the country is providing a fertile ground for terrorists, bandits, drug addicts and all manner of outlawed conduct currently hurting the nation.

 

Laoye-Tomori disclosed this at the sixth Distinguished Lecture Series of Mountain Top University (MTU), founded by Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Magboro in Ogun State.

 

The former deputy governor, who was the guest speaker at the MTU 2022 Distinguished  Lecture Series, in her lecture, titled: “Education, Technology and National Development,” urged the federal and state governments, to as a matter of priority, take proactive measures to tackle the menace headlong before it gets out of hand.

 

According to the former Commissioner for Education of the state, it is now imperative that Nigeria should take urgent and pragmatic steps to halt the rising out-of-school-children in the country.

 

She particularly pointed out the fact that the number of outof- school-children grew from about 10 million in 2014 to over 13.5 million in 2019, saying any nation that does not accord human capital development the desired priority could not genuinely aspire to be counted among the developed nations of the world.

 

Laoye-Tomori said: “It is imperative now more than ever before that Nigeria should take urgent and pragmatic steps to remove the negative label foisted on it as the headquarters of outof- school-children and global poverty capital of the world. “Rather than diminish, the figure of out-of-school-children has grown from about 10 million in 2014 to over 13.5 million in 2019.

 

The escalating number of out-ofschool- children provides a fertile recruitment ground for terrorists, bandits, drug addicts, and all manner of outlawed misconduct that are now hunt our nation and the entire citizenry.

 

“Hence, as a matter of utmost priority, the federal and state governments must proactively tackle this menace headlong and remove the derogatory perception of our nation. More importantly, the government at all levels should tackle the high level of national insecurity that now reigns in our land.”

 

