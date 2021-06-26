Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo Commissioner’s wife murdered in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Mrs Olayemi Odetomi, wife of a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters during the tenure of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Mr Peter Odetomi, was Friday morning murdered by unknown gunmen at Akobo area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Confirming the incident, the spokeperson of Oyo State Police Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso, said the deceased was killed by armed robbers in her home.
“The deceased, Olayemi Odetomi, aged 66, died on the spot after being shot during a robbery incident which occured during the early hours of Friday June, 25 in her home. Updates on investigations would be provided in due course,” Osifeso said.
Odetomi was the deputy governorship candidate to Ajimobi in the 2007 election on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP). Prior to that, he served as Chairman of Ogbomoso South Local Government.

Reporter

