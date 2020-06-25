Top Stories

Ex-Oyo gov, Ajimobi, is dead

The immediate past Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has died at age 70 after battling coronavirus-related symptoms for a month, it has been learnt.

Ajimobi, who was governor from 2011 to 2019, was named the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) last month but never resumed.

The former governor was hospitalised at First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital, Lagos on June 2, 2020.

He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 but the illness had caused his health to deteriorate.

Ajimobi’s wife, Florence, had earlier been hospitalised with her husband. She was, however, discharged.

He was said to have been confirmed positive earlier and was managing the situation at home before the illness worsened and he had to go to a hospital.

Like other VIPs, he was said to have opted for private treatment rather than a public facility after his condition worsened.

A source close to the family said the former governor had diabetes and other ailments.

“It is true that Ajimobi gave up the ghost some hours ago,” he said.

Ajimobi’s media aide, Bolaji Tunji, did not respond to telephone calls.

