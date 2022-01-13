Ex-Oyo gov, Alao-Akala, dies at 71

Ex-Oyo State Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala died on Wednesday aged 71. A top source in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), who confirmed his death to our correspondent, said he died in his Taraa, Ogbomoso residence in the morning after returning from Abuja on Tuesday evening. “He died in the early hour of Wednesday in his room in Ogbomoso. He was full of life last night.

In fact, I heard he played with his children before going to bed,” he said. An employee of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, said: “Otunba Alao- Akala died around 10am this morning. He was rushed to this hospital by his people, and shortly after we heard that he was certified dead. His body is in the mortuary.”

The late former police officer was governor between 2007 and 2011, having served as deputy governor. He was chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002. Alao-Akala’s passing came barely a month after the king of his town, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors. He was at the Popoyemoja Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland on January 2 when the remains of the monarch (Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji) were interred. A source said Alao-Akala, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but defected to the APC towards the end of 2019 election, must have died of a cardiac-vascular-related ailment, being a long time diabetic patient. “If he had gone to Abuja in relation to his fight for the leadership of the party (in the state), he might have suffered heart failure if the report of what he went to Abuja for was not favourable to him or his party,” he said.

