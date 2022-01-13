News Top Stories

Ex-Oyo gov, Alao-Akala, dies at 71

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Ex-Oyo State Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala died on Wednesday aged 71. A top source in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), who confirmed his death to our correspondent, said he died in his Taraa, Ogbomoso residence in the morning after returning from Abuja on Tuesday evening. “He died in the early hour of Wednesday in his room in Ogbomoso. He was full of life last night.

In fact, I heard he played with his children before going to bed,” he said. An employee of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, said: “Otunba Alao- Akala died around 10am this morning. He was rushed to this hospital by his people, and shortly after we heard that he was certified dead. His body is in the mortuary.”

The late former police officer was governor between 2007 and 2011, having served as deputy governor. He was chairman of Ogbomoso North Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002. Alao-Akala’s passing came barely a month after the king of his town, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, joined his ancestors. He was at the Popoyemoja Palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland on January 2 when the remains of the monarch (Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji) were interred. A source said Alao-Akala, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but defected to the APC towards the end of 2019 election, must have died of a cardiac-vascular-related ailment, being a long time diabetic patient. “If he had gone to Abuja in relation to his fight for the leadership of the party (in the state), he might have suffered heart failure if the report of what he went to Abuja for was not favourable to him or his party,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Boko Haram mocks Nigerian Army, attacks Yobe community, kills two

Posted on Author Reporter

  Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, have attacked Goniri, Yobe State. According to ISWAP, in a statement sighted by online news portal SaharaReporters, a member of the Yobe State Peace and Vigilante Operation and a man […]
News

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, rejoices with Deputy House Chief Whip, Nkieruka Onyejeocha, at 52

Posted on Author Reporter

APC chieftain, Daniel Okeke, rejoices with Deputy House Chief Whip, Nkieruka Onyejeocha, at 52 Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels, Dr Daniel Okeke has described the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkieruka Onyejeocha as a consummate politician and philanthropist of repute. Extolling the virtues of the Abia-born politician, the chieftain of the […]
News Top Stories

Retired General to NASS: Pass resolution for military intervention over insecurity

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Emmanuel Onani Abuja   In the face of escalating insecurity across the land, occasioned by separatist agitations, terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, militancy/ piracy, a pioneer Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig- Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi  rtd), has challenged federal legislators to pass a resolution inviting the military to take full charge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica