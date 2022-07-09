Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo Gov, Omololu Olunloyo, is not dead, says family

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The family of the former Governor of old Oyo State, Dr Omololu Olunloyo, has said he is not dead.

The family made the clarification on Saturday morning and called for prayers for his wellbeing.

There have been reports that the former governor died on Friday afternoon at the UCH, Ibadan, although the state government had not issued any release as to the development.

However, in the official statement from the Olunloyo Family, a copy obtained by New Telegraph, all Nigerians and well wishers were appreciated for the concerns shown, noting, however, that their prayers were needed for the ex-governor’s wellbeing.

The statement read thus: “Dear All, we appreciate the public for the interest shown in the wellbeing of our father, Chief Dr. Victor Omololu Sowemimo OLUNLOYO (aka VOSO).

“In the tradition of the OLUNLOYO family of Ibadanland, and based on the principles of integrity, inclusion, and openness upon which our revered father VOSO has always stood, we would like to inform the Nigerian public that we would greatly appreciate your prayers for our father who is presently in the ICU at the UCH Ibadan.

“As a public figure, we believe that his condition should not be hidden from the Nigerian public who have a right to know about their leaders.

“Please accept our most sincere thanks for your all concern and goodwill. May God Almighty bless you all and our dear country Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicated that Dr. Olunloyo has been on life support at the ICU of the tertiary hospital since Friday.

It was learnt that he had been down with an ailment in the last few weeks and was receiving medical attention.

 

