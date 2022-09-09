Ex-Oyo Rep member, Sarumi, dies at 75

A former member of House of Representatives in Oyo state, Hon. Tayo Sarumi, is dead.

The former lawmaker, who represented Ibadan North federal constituency between 2003 and 2007, died on Friday evening at an undisclosed hospital.

Efforts made to speak with any of his relatives proved abortive.

Sarumi had retired to business, among was hotel management with a hotel around Kongi area of Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

