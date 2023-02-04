News

Ex-Oyo Speaker To Fashola: Your account of Ladoja’s 2006 impeachment, false, a distortion

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

A former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adeolu Adeleke, has described as false and a tissue of lies, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola’s account of the impeachment story of former governor Rashidi Ladoja.

In the circulating video of his interview on Instagram, Fashola had said that he and a group of lawyers instituted the case against Ladoja’s impeachment, saying: “It was that case that went all the way to the Supreme Court and Ladoja was returned to office before he finally lost his re-election”.

It would be recalled that Ladoja was impeached in January, 2006 by a group of lawmakers loyal to the then strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, but was reinstated by the Supreme Court in December of the same year.

Reacting to Fashola’s claim, the former Speaker said the case that reinstated Ladoja as governor was filed by him and not Fashola or the unnamed lawyer in the interview, noting that the clarification became necessary because Fashola said he was going to mention the incident in his memoir. Adeleke advised him to acquaint himself with facts so that such a memoir will not be laced with inaccuracies and outright untruths.

According to the former Speaker, the case, which is still famously referenced in court as ‘Inakoju & 17 ors v Adeleke’, was filed on his behalf by Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Bayo Shittu and Akinyele Sanyaolu.

 

