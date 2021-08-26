Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo SSG, Busari Adebisi, is dead

Posted on

A former Secretary to the State Government of Oyo (SSG), Dr. Busari Adebisi, is dead.

According to the New Telegraph checks, Adebisi, a descendant of the popular Adebisi Idikan family of Ibadan, died Thursday afternoon.

He was former Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education, (SUBEB) in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. Until his death, he was a leader in the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He was also an Education Commissioner in Oyo State.

His remains will be laid to rest tomorrow by 12 noon, according to Islamic rites.

