Ex-PDP chair assassinated in Niger

Bandits invade school with 10 vans

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Tafa Local Government Aarea in Niger State, Sule Ishaya, has been shot dead. On Sunday night, gunmen invaded Ishaya’s house at New Bwari community in Tafa and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife before shooting him several times.

A source said the assailants, who gained entrance into Ishaya’s house with the aid of a ladder, abducted his wife. A PDP chieftain, who pleaded anonymity, said Ishaya “was stabbed in the stomach and shot to make sure that he was dead before they left”.

The PDP stalwart said it was a calculated attack, adding that the party saw it as an assassination. Ishaya’s family members and the PDP said that they were yet to hear from the armed men who abducted the late politician’s wife.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the command was investigating the matter. In a related development, gunmen attacked Mu’azu Babangida Secondary School in Sarkin Pawa in Munya Local Government Area yesterday morning but did not meet any student in the school. Secondary schools in the state have been shut down by the state government to assess how the security situation could be addressed.

Witnesses said the bandits invaded the school with over 10 pick-up vans but when they did not meet any student, they ended up beating the security guards in the school.

The guards were later rushed to Sarkin Pawa General Hospital for treatment, as they were badly injured by the bandits.

