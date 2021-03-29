Metro & Crime

Ex-PDP Chairman assassinated in Niger

… as Armed Bandits invade school with 10 vans

Unknown gunmen have have assassinated the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman of Tafa Local Government Area in Niger State, Sule Ishaya.

 

It was reliably learnt that the gunmen invaded the house of Ishaya on Sunday night in New Bwari community of Tafa and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife before shooting him severally.

 

According to a source, the gunmen, who gained entrance into the house of the deceased using a ladder to scale the fence, whisked away his wife to an unknown destination.

 

Findings have it that, the late PDP Chairman’s house was the only one attacked by the assailants.

 

A PDP chieftain, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident saying: “He was stabbed in the stomach and shot to make sure that he was dead before they left.”
The PDP Chieftain said that the attack was a calculated one and not a random attack adding that the PDP in the state sees it as an assassination.

 

And in a related development, gunmen attacked Mu’azu Babangida Secondary School in Sarkin Pawa in Munya Local Government Area on Monday morning but did not meet any student in the school.

 

It would be recalled that secondary schools in the state have been shut  by the state government to assess how the security situation can be addressed.

 

Eyewitnesses stated that the bandits invaded the school with over 10 pickups but when they did not meet any student, they ended up beating the security guards in the school.

 

The guards had to be taken to Sarkin Pawa General hospital for treatment as they were badly injured by the bandits.

