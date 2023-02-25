Ex-PDP Chairman Urge all Candidates To Accept Defeat After Winner Is Declared

The former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman and Minister of Defence, Dr Bello Haliru has called on all contestants of this year’s elections to accept the defeat and avoid violence after the announcement of the result by the INEC.

He gave this advice while fielding questions from newsmen in his country home after casting his vote in Birnin Kebbi adding that establishing violence cannot resolve the crisis rather they should follow the due process through legal tussle.

“I want to categorically tell politicians to eschew any political difference most during the electioneering period, politics is a game of luck and any loser should accept the defeat’ he said.

Dr Bello also prophecies that PDP will win all elections across the country due to the fact that people are tired of the ruling party (APC).

He commended the efforts of the INEC and security agencies for conducting free and credible elections.

‘you see I equally applaud President Muhammadu Buhari for this year’s election policy as it has brought sanity into the irregularities and monetary policy.

