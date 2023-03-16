News

Ex-PDP guber, LP senatorial candidate back APC

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid received a major boost yesterday as former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Labour Party’s Lagos Central Senatorial candidate on February 25 National Assembly poll, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, dumped their respective parties to work for the governor’s re-election.

Dosunmu and Onitiri, who defected to APC with thousands of their supporters and members across Lagos State, declared their intentions to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and work for the party during Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. They made the declarations yesterday during a meeting with Sanwo-Olu and APC leaders at Lagos House, Marina. The governor also received chairmen of 13 political parties, who are members of the Conference of Political Parties (CPP) as well as members of the Eyo Alakete Pupa Ikolaba Ekun led by Prince Uthman Sodipe-Dosunmu. They all pledged their support towards the re-election bid of the governor. Speaking during the event, the defectors said they have seen what Sanwo- Olu had achieved in the last four years and decided to align with his government. Dosunmu, who defected to APC with members of the Lagos State PDP as well as House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the party, said their endorsement of Sanwo-Olu for re-election was in the interest of Lagos State.

