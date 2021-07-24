Ex- PDP national chairman, Baraje, tasks Ilorin elite on development

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has enjoined the elite of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara state, to sink their differences and join hands for the development of the community. Baraje, who was named the Tafida of Ilorin on Thursday for his philanthropic gestures, made the call when he paid a thank you visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his palace. While lauding the Emir for his efforts to unite all his subjects, Baraje harped on the need for all sons and daughters of Ilorin emirate to complement the monarch’s efforts in this regard.

He hailed the Emir for spreading chieftaincy titles to deserving Ilorin elite, irrespective of their diverse callings, saying the gesture would further spur him to do more for his people and community. Responding, Alhaji Sulu- Gambari prayed for Baraje, other title holders and the entire people of Ilorin emirate. He restated his call for unity among the people of the emirate, saying the community would prosper only if the people unite and coexist peacefully.

