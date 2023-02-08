Politics

Ex- PDP Reps aspirant joins APC, drums up support for AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Former House of Representatives aspirant under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akanbi Ilyas Shola, is drumming support for the second term bid of Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Ilyas, who claimed to have recently led the PDP ‘Osuwa’ rally in the state, also announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at a news conference he addressed on Tuesday in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ilyas said he decided to dump the PDP because of the party’s lack of youth inclusion in its programmes at the state and national levels, hailing Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration’s youth friendly programmes and policies. In particular, he lauded the governor for deliberately making youth’s important ally of his administration by appointing many of them into key political and government offices.

Shola added: “I have realised through experience and exposure that we need a government and party that cares about youths’ inclusion in politics to develop this country which is lacking in the PDP.”

 

Our Reporters

