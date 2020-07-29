News

Ex-Pension boss, Maina, released from Kuje Prison

Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reforms Task Team (PRTT), has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre nine months after his detention, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has confirmed.

 

Maina, who was arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 25, 2019, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside his son, Faisal, and firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd., had been in detention since the period.

 

However, Maina’s Lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, in a telephone interview with NAN yesterday, said the ex-PRTT boss was finally released on Monday evening after completing the necessary documents for his freedom. Adedipe, who is from the chamber of Lawyer Ahmed Raji, SAN, said though Maina should have been released July 24, it was delayed till this week due to administrative procedures. “It was already late last week Friday.

 

So, they now have a new timeline shifted at 6 O’Clock. “We went there and everything was done,” he said. On why Maina had been kept in detention after Justice Abang further varied his bail conditions on June 29, the lawyer said: “It was also administrative. There were lapses here and there; transmission of processes from one department of government to another.”

 

He, however, said the development had nothing to do with an act of vindictiveness on the part of the government officials. Adedipe, who expressed happiness over the release, said the action would afford his client to have adequate medical attention. “We can only thank God and this is good for us because we will now have time to prepare for his defence; we will now have good conferencing on the matter.

 

“We will have a better perspective of what the case is all about. And this will also allow him to treat himself you know he has been very ill in order to stand the trial,” he said. Another counsel to Maina, Afam Osigwe, also confirmed that his client had been released from the correctional centre. “Yes, Maina came out yesterday (Monday). We have met all the bail conditions but they did not release him until yesterday,” he said.

 

Osigwe said he was happy Maina had been released on bail and that the development would allow him to attend to his health challenge and continue his trial. NAN reports that the ex- Pension Reform boss, through his lawyer, Joe Gadzama, SAN, had, on June 23, informed the court that Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, had decided to stand as surety for him. Ndume, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, had, in a statement on June 24, admitted standing as surety for Maina

