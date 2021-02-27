News

Ex Petroleum minister endorses Gov Emmanuel’s International worship center

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…Says critics of project are hypocrites

A former Minister of Petroleum, Otuekong Don Etiebet has thrown his endorsement behind plans by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel to build an international worship center for God in the state. This comes amidst criticism that has trained the project by critics of the government in the state.

In a whatsup post on the viability of the project, the Akwa Ibom APC State Leader noted with dismay, the unnecessary criticism that has greeted the project billed for completion and commissioning in 2022.

Otuekong Etiebet stated that if many citizens of Akwa Ibom State can build private altars and churches for God, there is no moral justification why a state cannot be allowed to do same, more so when such an edifice can turn out to become a tourist attraction.

Hear him, “What’s all this fuss about building a Worship Centre? Many of us capable, build worship places and Altars in our houses and also build churches for our parishes. So what’s wrong with a Governor, who believes in God in his ways, building a Worship Centre for his constituents?

Continuing he said, “Everywhere in the world, even in communist countries, a big beautiful worship centre, whether Christian or Islam, is a big historic and tourist site. Let’s not be hypocrites. Let’s criticise what is bad and praise what is good, no matter our political affiliations”, he admonished.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FDA: Painkillers during pregnancy can harm unborn baby

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) for aches and pains at 20 weeks or later in a pregnancy could raise the risk of complications. Specifically, the agency alerted that taking widely used painkillers can cause rare but serious kidney problems in the unborn baby, […]
News

Court asked to stop APC NEC Meeting of Dec. 8

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to stop the planned National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting of the party slated for December 8, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of Adams Oshiomholeled National Working Committee (NWC). A Chieftain of the party, Kalu Kalu Agu, had […]
News

Akwa Ibom gov’t approves tax holiday for tax payers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Akwa Ibom state government has approved a tax holiday for all categories of tax payers in the state in a bid to cushion the adverse effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on people and businesses.     Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the approval on Friday during the State Executive Council meeting, directing the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica