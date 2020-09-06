Ex-Plateau Speaker, Daika, wins PDP’s Senatorial ticket

Musa Pam, Jos

Former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. George Daika has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Plateau Southern Senatorial District by-election scheduled for October 31.

Daika emerged victorious at the primaries held on Saturday in Shendam Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman PDP Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Sen. Mao Ohabunwan declared Daika the winner and accordingly returned him elected, having scored the highest number of votes and fulfilled all the requirements of the law.

Ohabunwan said: “I hereby declare George Daika winner of this PDP primary election for the Plateau South Senatorial District.”

Daika polled 434 votes, beating three other candidates to emerge the winner of the PDP primaries, which held at Royal Comfort Hotel Shendam.

The runner up in the election, who is also a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Michael Dapianlong scored 199 votes. Other results were Barr. Philip Nyitni (18 votes) and Crysantus Dawam (5 votes). While four invalid votes was recorded.

Hon. Daika who is also a former member of the House of representatives who represented Shendam, Quan-Pan, Mikang federal constituency from 1999-2007 in the National Assembly, is to face the All Progresssives Congress (APC) candidate and university lecturer, Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut during the by-election to filled the vacate Senate seat as a result of the demise of late Senator Ignatius Longjan in February, 2020.

