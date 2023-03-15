Ex-PM, Khan, decries arrest attempt amid violence in Pakistan

Pakistan’s main opposition leader Imran Khan says the authorities are acting outside the law in their attempt to arrest him.

“They should all be subject to the law of the land,” he told the BBC.

Earlier on Tuesday police clashed with the ex-PM’s supporters outside his residence in Lahore as they tried to detain him on a court order.

He is facing allegations he sold state gifts while in office. He says the case is politically motivated.

There was a tense situation outside his compound in the city of Lahore on Tuesday as police tried to force their way in.

Officers fired tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Khan, who threw stones and bricks.

The politician, 70, claimed there was “no reason” for police to arrest him on Tuesday as he had taken protective bail until Saturday. He also said the government was determined to put him behind bars after previous failed attempts.

“I’m mentally prepared that I’m going to be spending my night in a cell,” he said on Tuesday. “I don’t know how many nights, but I’m all prepared for that.”

The former prime minister showed what he said were tear gas cannisters, which he said had been fired into his property.

He said the authorities were trying to arrest him to stop his party from taking part in forthcoming elections. But he added: “Whether I am in jail or not they will not be able to stop my party winning.”

Government minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the move had nothing to do with elections and police were only complying with court orders to arrest him over corruption cases.

She claimed that Khan was using his party workers, women and children as human shields to evade arrest and stoke unrest.

Khan’s supporters are also holding protests in other cities.

He was ousted as prime minister last April but has kept up pressure on his successor Shehbaz Sharif with demonstrations and speeches calling for elections due later this year to be held early.

He blames Sharif for an assassination attempt at a rally in November in which he was wounded in the leg.

