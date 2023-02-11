Ex-Police Affairs Minister, Adesiyan, drums support For Tinubu, Folarin

Former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Abduljelili Adesiyan, has said that the Nigerian masses are suffering today because many of the political parties lack ideology as politicians join parties on the bases of friendship. Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday, the former minister singled out the defunct Alliance for Democracy, which he said operated on ideological leanings and produced the South West governors such as Alhaji Lam Adesina (Oyo), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (Lagos), Chief Segun Osoba ( Ogun), Chief Bisi Akande (Osun), Chief Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), and Chief Adebayo Adefarati (Ondo). Adesiyan, who was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Screening Committee in Oyo State in 2022 and member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the party, declared that APC, which sprung from the AD, remains the only party that is propagating the manifestos of the progressives because of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He therefore emphasized that Tinubu has been a progressive since the days of the late General Sanni Abacha, when NADECO was formed to send the military juntas packing after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. Adesiyan said, “Tinubu as a governor of Lagos State for eight years wrote his name in gold with unprecedented achievements in the area of developments and identifying and building of many young people across Nigeria”. He equally lauded the Oyo APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, noting that with his more than eight years in the Nigerian senate; he stands a better chance to win the March 11 gubernatorial election than any of his contenders. He therefore urged Nigerians to vote massively for Tinubu as the president of Nigeria and that the residents of Oyo State should vote for Senator Teslim Folarin as governor in the forthcoming elections.

