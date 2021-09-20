Ex-police officers protest poor pensions

Retired police officers yesterday protested against the pension scheme in Kaduna State.

The protesters, who marched to the police headquarters in the city, insisted that they were not interested in the scheme, as they demanded improved retirement benefits.

The ex-officers called for the withdrawal of police from the Contributory Pension Scheme like their military counterparts.

The placard-carrying protesters lamented that after 35 years of service their monthly pay under the pension scheme is nothing to write home about.

The protesters submitted a letter containing their demands to a representative of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mudassir Abubakar, who was not around, for onward delivery to Force Headquarters Abuja.

