Ex-President Jonathan emerges Africa’s Ambassador for Agricultural Technology

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has emerged Africa’s Ambassador for Agricultural Technology.

The appointment coming from the Africa Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) was said to have been predicated on the former President’s track records in championing agricultural transformation and food security revolution in African continent.

An official statement on Friday from AATF’s Spokesperson, Alex Abutu, said the former President accepted the honor in his country home in Bayelsa State, when the AATF team, led by its Executive Director, Dr Canisius Kanangire, visited him.

According to the statement: “Dr Jonathan ’s commitment to uplift agriculture on the continent was exemplified by the Agricultural Transformation Agenda he pursued and diligently implemented in Nigeria during his tenure as President.”

