Ex-President Jonathan’s road crash saddening – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident.

According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President joined fellow countrymen in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former President and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation.

Buhari expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having Jonathan escape unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels linked to peace building at home and abroad.

 

Our Reporters

