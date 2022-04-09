News

Ex-President Jonathan’s road crash saddening, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoleed with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President joined otherNigerians in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former president and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation. Buhari expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having Jonathan escaped unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels linked to peace building at home and abroad.

 

Our Reporters

