Ex-President Jonathan’s road crash saddening, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoleed with former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on the demise of his two personal staff in a road accident. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President joined otherNigerians in praying for the repose of the deceased aides of the former president and urged their families to see their demise as a sacrifice for the nation. Buhari expressed gratitude to Almighty God for having Jonathan escaped unhurt from the accident, urging him not to be distracted from his frequent local and international travels linked to peace building at home and abroad.
Related Articles
2023: Kwara North APC backs AbdulRazaq
Kwara State North All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders are backing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for a second term. At an event in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro Local Government Area party leaders including the representatives of Edu/Patigi/Moro and Baruten/ Kaiama in the House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly members led by the Speaker […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Cabinet: Soludo submits 35 names to Anambra Assembly
Anambra State G o v e r n o r, Charles Soludo, yesterday sent a list of twenty persons as commissioner-designates to the state House of Assembly. He also submitted fifteen more names as special advisers that were approved through voice vote by the lawmakers present. Soludo had on the day of inauguration announced that […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Umuahia Anglican Bishop tasks FG on insecurity, unemployment
The Bishop of Umuahia Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, has tasked the Federal Government to carry out a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s security architecture, saying the increasing spate of insecurity was unacceptable. Bishop Ibeabuchi said yesterday during the 9th Synod of the diocese that the present situation in which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)