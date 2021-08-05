Ex-presidential candidate, Olawepo-Hashim joins APC

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust (PT) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). In a statement yesterday, Olawepo-Hashim said he was opting for the APC to actualise his vision as the party is a reasonable pathway for the preservation of the unity and progress of the nation. He stressed that he is also convinced about President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight even though critics have questioned the effectiveness of the crusade. According to him, “the other party does not even care a whim about curbing corruption, and regrettably, its members celebrate their newly adopted legacy of graft and display of criminal opulence. “The other party is also a far cry from the community of honourable men and women that it was in 1998, when we lunched it.”

The former presidential candidate, who revealed that he has formally registered as a member of the APC in ward as it is procedurally required, noted that he arrived at the decision to join the ruling party after series of consultations with his longtime friends and associates of over 23 years, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara State. He has also said that he received support and encouragements from Senator George Akume, a former governor of Benue state and current Minister of Special Duties, who is equally an important leader of the party in the North Central zone.

Like this: Like Loading...