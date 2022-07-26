Ex-principals laud resuscitation of education sector in Kwara

The Kwara State chapter of the Association of Retired Principals of Secondary Schools (ARVPSS) has hailed the revitalisation of the hitherto comatose state’s education sector by the state government.

The association in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Ilorin lauded the Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq-led administration, and noted with satisfaction the giant strides so far made by the state government in the education sector, particularly at the basic education level.

The communique, which was signed by the Chairperson and Secretary of the association, Dr. O.A Oloyede and Umar Balogun, respectively, said: “The association commended Kwara State government under the able leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq for the giant strides it has taken to address the poor state of education, through regular payment of teachers’ salaries and pensioners, rehabilitation of schools, recruitment of quality teachers, payment of counterpart fund of UBEC grant to fund projects by SUBEB, among others.

“The association expressed its readiness to partner other stakeholders such as the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), and the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) to further assist the state government in addressing the challenges facing secondary school education and to proffer practical solutions.”

It also expressed the preparedness of the retired principals in ensuring that the goals of education, particularly secondary school education are attained for national development with members of the association taking the centre stage as major stakeholders.

The association, however, appealed to the state government to ensure improved welfare of its members in line with the labour union demands by implementing the Consequential Adjustment of pensioners based on N30,000 minimum wage.

Besides, it urged secondary schools principals to do the needful for efficient service delivery and ensure zero tolerance for examination malpractices in the various senior public examinations

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...