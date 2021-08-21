Ex-P’Square’s Paul Okoye’s marriage in trouble as wife files for divorce

Anita Okoye, the wife of Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has petitioned a court to dissolve their marriag She also advised her now estranged husband in the legal document to challenge the petition if he feels disgruntled. There had been rumours of the couple’s split for months now. Anita first sparked divorce rumours in April when it was reported that she relocated with their three children to the United States of America. In 2019, she was accused by a popular aphrodisiac vendor of buying items to keep her marriage together. The vendor later took down the story from Instagram.

