Ex-Radio Bayelsa GM no longer in our custody – Police

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday said John Idumange was no longer in their custody.

John Idumange, former General Manager of Radio Bayelsa, had alleged that government officials had diverted N3 billion agric loan and was susequently charged to court.

But Mike Okoli, Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, said that Idumange was charged to court on Thursday and was no longer in detention.

On the whereabouts of Idumange, who had raised alarm that the first tranche of the N3 billion loan obtained from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) amounting to N1.5 billion was diverted by Bayelsa government, was being detained by the court, Okoli said: “We have charged the man to court and it is no longer the Police that is detaining him but the courts so asking if he is in my custody means that the Police is detaining him.

“We took him to court and the court decided he should be remanded.”

