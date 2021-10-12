Ex-radio presenter hospitalized under police detention

A former Media Aide to Governor Dave Umahi, Godfrey Chikwere, is currently battling for life at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) after he reportedly fell sick at the police headquarters, Abakaliki where he was being detained.

He was said to be undergoing treatment at the State Police Clinic, Police Headquarters, Abakaliki, but reportedly not responding well to treatment leading to his transfer to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) where he is currently hospitalised.

Chikwere, popularly known as Baby Mouth, a former presenter at the state radio station, Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC), was arrested few days ago by the police following a petition against him by the state government for making a publication on his facebook handle which the government considered as offensive.

The public affairs analyst and social critic was to be arraigned today by the police before the court to face charges against him, but was said to be in crisis following the sickness.

His wife, Onyinyechi, who confirmed this to reporters in Abakaliki, said.”“My husband started falling sick yesterday night when he was in the police station.

