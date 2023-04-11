News

Ex-REDAN president congratulates Sanwo-Olu, AbdulRazaq

Former President, Real Estate Development Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Chief Olabode Afolayan, has congratulated Governors of Lagos and Kwara states on their successes in the governorship elections.

Afolayan, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara deserved the second tenures. According to him, their re-emergence is well-derserved and gives them the opportunity to continue their strides in the real estate sector.

“Sanwo-Olu has ensured development control takes the forefront in his first term. “Now, in Lagos, you can- not just go and build any-how and anywhere with- out development control officers being all over you to ensure that the building is properly constructed to forestall building collapse.

“The various infrastruc- tural projects in the state point to a good future for real estate development in the state.”

