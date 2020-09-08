News

Ex- Rep seeks amicable settlement of Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has admonished Nigerians resident in Ghana and their host community to amicably resolve their trade dispute. Mustapha, also the Oluomo of Yorubaland in Ghana, gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.

 

The former lawmaker said Nigeria and Ghana had a long history of trade interests and various common political and cultural heritages dated back to the sixties, which needed to be sustained.

 

He recalled that the immediate past President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama was related to people in Offa community, Kwara State, Nigeria, adding that most Nigerians have seen Ghana as their second home and vice versa, hence the need for citizens of the two countries to be each other’s brothers’ keeper.

