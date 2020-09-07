Metro & Crime

Ex-Rep seeks amicable settlement of Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Mashood Mustapha, has admonished Nigerians resident in Ghana and their host community to amicably resolve their trade dispute.
Mustapha, who is also the Oluomo of Yorubaland in Ghana, gave the admonition while fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The former federal lawmaker said Nigeria and Ghana have long time history of  trade interests and various common political and cultural heritages dated back to to the 60s which needed to be sustained.
He recalled that the immediate past President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama is related to Offa community in Kwara State, adding that most Nigerians have seen Ghana as their second home and vice versa, hence the need for the citizens of the two countries to be each other’s brothers’ keeper.
Mustapha commended the maturity demonstrated by the two countries in handling the disputes, an action he noted has prevented the crisis from escalating to the level witnessed in South Africa during the period of xenophobic attack where Nigerians and some other foreign nationals were senselessly killed and their properties destroyed.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sending a powerful delegation to Ghana led by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to find a permanent and lasting peace among the two nation’s over the trade disputes and further deepening their diplomatic relationship.
He called for greater trade ties that would guide against a repeat of the present perceived harsh trade crackdowns between the two countries.

Reporter

